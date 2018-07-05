Fourth of July no holiday for Kansas City cops on the beat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police Officer Kelsey Wingate and her partner, Officer Uriel Ojeda knew all kinds of calls would keep them on the go on Fourth Of July.

”It’s just so hot outside and from all the fireworks, alcohol and parties. We will be busy,” Officer Wingate said.

”You never know what’s gonna happen. You just come in prepared. You know that it’s gonna be busy with the holiday, “ Officer Ojeda said.

On Wednesday FOX4 rode along with Officers Wingate and Ojeda as they cross-crossed the city’s Center Zone. On the sizzling, 95 degree holiday, the officers zoomed from the East Side, to Midtown Kansas City to the Country Club Plaza, and, the typical “hot zone” lived up to its name.

FOX 4’S Robert Townsend and photographer Jerry Paauwe were then when the two officers raced to a heated argument between two roommates, checked out a panhandler who allegedly was flashing drivers near Cleaver II. Boulevard and 71 Highway and by far one of the most bizarre calls was a naked man reportedly high on PCP, on an elevator at an upscale hotel.

”Yeah, at first I couldn’t believe the call when it came over our two-way radio, but when we got there the workers said he was naked, refusing to leave and not talking. I got up to him and kept asking him his name, but he wouldn’t say one word to me. It appears he was high on PCP, so as a precaution we handcuffed him, escorted him out of the hospital, and called paramedics who took him to a hospital to be checked out,” Officer Wingate said.

By far, the most violent call we witnessed during our ride along was a shooting near 35th and Wabash. A man sitting on the ground told police his wife’s boyfriend shot him in his foot.

”Yeah he was in a lot of pain. The shooting actually happened down the street. We’ll take him to the hospital while other officers will try to get more information about the shooting. Yes, this is a typical Fourth of July. It’s Kansas City!” Officer Wingate said.