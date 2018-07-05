Investigators determine likely cause of Lee’s Summit house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Firefighters say an ember from a punk used to light fireworks ignited a house fire in Lee's Summit on Independence Day.

The fire happened just south of 150 Highway off of Stoney Creek Drive.

🚨BREAKING: Lee's Summit crews battling house fire in Stoney Creek subdivision on Boulder Drive. Stick with FOX4 for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/tzOI9mDUER — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) July 4, 2018

Firefighters say the ember fell off into a stack of cardboard and other flammable objects in the garage, then wind from the open garage helped fuel the fire.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage and a portion of the attic. There were two vehicles on fire in the garage along with several other pieces of gas-powered equipment. Gasoline leaking from one of the vehicles ignited several times, forcing firefighters to use foam to control the fire until the leak stopped.

The home was heavily damaged, but no one was hurt.