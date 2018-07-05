× KCK police issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 74-year-old man. Jesus Gonzales was last seen wearing a red shirt, green pajama pants with black spots, and white shoes.

He is 5’11” and weighs about 140 pounds, he has brown eyes and gray hair.

Gonzales was last seen leaving a residence in the 3000 block of North 34th Street on July 4th. He has dementia and other medical conditions that require continuous medication.

Police ask you to call 911 if you see or have contact with him.