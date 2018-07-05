× KU names former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long to same position

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas filled its athletic director vacancy with a hire who most recently worked in the SEC. KU chose Jeff Long following a seven-week search, he was the athletic director at Arkansas between 2008-2017. Before leading the Razorbacks, he was the AD at Pittsburgh between 2003-2007.

A news release says that Long will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday, July 11, in Lawrence, time and location haven’t been determined. He starts his new job on August 1.

“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod stated in the release.

“Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”

Long also was the chairman of the inaugural College Football Playoff selection committee for 2014 and 2015, and was on the committee through 2017.

“My family and I are thrilled to join Chancellor Girod’s leadership team at the University of Kansas,” Long stated in the release. “It was clear from the moment I met with the chancellor and his search committee members, they have a deep love for the university and understand and appreciate the positive role intercollegiate athletics plays in the university community.”

Long’s contract with Kansas Athletics will pay him $1.5 million per year for five years. Of that amount, $1.3 million is paid by private funds from Kansas Athletics Inc., with the remaining $200,000 paid by the university.