FOX4 Weather Forecast: Another hot & humid day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A front is on the move which will bring scattered rain back to the forecast. Not everyone will see the rain though! Temperatures will be cooler for those north of the metro, in the 80s today. The metro and points south will see highs in the lower 90s. There will be a noticeable change as we head into the weekend. Details in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page