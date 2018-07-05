Man accused of shooting co-workers at Overland Park elementary school charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Johnson County district attorney filed charges against a man suspected in a crime spree that began with him allegedly shooting his co-workers at Sunrise Point Elementary School on Tuesday. Anthony D. Grable, 32, is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one burglary count.

He's in the Johnson County jail on a $1 million bond awaiting his first court appearance on Thursday.

Overland Park police identified the two men as 48-year-old Todd Eugene Davis, who was shot and killed, and 54-year-old Efren Joaquin Gomez, who is still in critical condition.

The two victims were both taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Davis died on Tuesday.Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy said there was an argument about tools prior to the shooting.

Police said Grable allegedly attempted to carjack someone at a car wash after the shooting but was unsuccessful. A few blocks away, he stole a black Denali from someone and drove away.

Overland Park police said they believe after the carjacking, Grable drove to the home of the man who owned the stolen vehicle. That home was not far from the scene of the shooting.

Police brought the carjacking victim to his home, and he noticed one of his dogs was outside. He said the doors were locked and his dogs were inside when he left -- that’s how police determined the suspect was inside.

After a standoff, police arrested the 32-year-old suspect when he surrendered. While transporting him to jail, Lacy said Grable attempted to escape custody near West 127th and Antioch, but he was detained and booked.

