Police searching for missing 57-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, officials say.

Lisa Price, 57, was last seen on June 28, leaving the area of Indiana Avenue and 39th Street. She was wearing shorts and a black and white tie-dyed shirt.

Price is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you see Price or have any information for police, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.