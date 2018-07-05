× Teenage boy drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A teenage boy died at Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday after jumping in the water and not resurfacing.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the boy as 13-year-old Eric Dietrich from Geneseo, Illinois, which is in the northwestern part of the state. The drowning happened in Salt Hollow Cove at the 21 mile marker.

He went under at about 4 p.m., divers recovered his body from the water at about 8:45 p.m. Officials say the boy may have had a medical condition that contributed to his death, but a highway patrol incident report doesn’t specify what that condition was.