Two workers injured after falling off roof where lightning struck in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after falling off a roof where lighting reportedly stuck.

Some small thunderstorms popped up Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a house near East 49th and Raymond in KCMO for a reported lightning strike.

Crews were working on the home at the time. They told FOX4 two workers were taken to a nearby hospital after they fell off the roof. According to firefighters on scene, one of them was struck by lightning, and some insulation at the home caught fire.

Information about their conditions was not immediately available.