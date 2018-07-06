52-year-old woman found guilty in estranged husband’s murder in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 52-year-old metro woman was found guilty in the 2017 murder of her estranged husband.

Barbara Frantz was charged with first-degree murder in January 2017 in the death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz, her husband whom she was separated from.

Gary Frantz was found seriously injured in a parking lot near the Missouri River in Leavenworth. Police said he was shot six times but was still breathing when officers found him.

According to Leavenworth County prosecutors, officers asked him who shot him. He said it was his wife. Barbara Frantz was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Gary Grantz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police released information to surrounding law enforcement agencies as they searched for Barbara Frantz, and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol notified the Leavenworth Police overnight that Barbara had been apprehended in Burlingame, Kansas, about an hour and a half southwest of Leavenworth.

On Friday, a Leavenworth County jury found Barbara Frantz guilty of her husband’s murder after a 2-week trial. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

“We are relieved to have this case over,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement. “We’re told this was the longest jury trial to date in Leavenworth County, at least the longest anyone can recall in the last 50 years.”