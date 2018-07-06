Clay County community rushes to support family of 2 young sisters found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County community is coming together to help the family of two sisters who were found dead July 4.

Ali Dickens woke up to the news of two dead children and knew she had to do something to help.

It's just one of the random acts of kindness shown to the the Ribando family since 2-year-old Ireland and her 7-week-old sister Goodknight were found not breathing by their mother outside of their home, possibly left in her car overnight.

“My heart was super heavy yesterday, coming into work, and all day it was heavy, so this was my way of, I guess, expressing how I felt,” said Dickens who is the manager of the Cricket Wireless authorized retailer in Excelsior Springs.

She said she felt helpless, so she set up a donation jar for the Ribando girls and two other young ladies who also died July 4 -- one in a car accident, the other from natural causes.

“We can’t do a lot. We can’t help a lot, so I wanted to jump in and help as much as I could. Me and my team, this was our way of giving back,” Dickens said.

It's a gesture that touched the heart of the sisters’ grandmother Teresa Bailey.

“I would like to thank everybody who have sent their love and concern and donations,” Bailey said.

Ireland and Goodknight’s grandmother told FOX4 the outpouring of love from the community is helping the Ribando family deal with the overwhelming grief.

“Thank you very much because we are totally lost,” Bailey said.

Dickens' company has been inspired by her kindness, so this weekend, 20 percent of all sales will go to the families of the four girls who died on the Fourth of July. The collection buckets will be at the store for a month.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the Ribando sisters' funeral expenses, and a memorial account has been established for donations at any Community America Credit Union bank under the account name, "FBO Goodknight and Ireland Memorial."

39.339171 -94.226056