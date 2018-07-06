× Decomposed body found near I-435 and Front Street in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a death Friday afternoon after finding a body near Interstate 435 and Front Street.

KCPD on scene told FOX4 a guest at a nearby motel called police. Officers arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said the body is heavily decomposed. Officials confirmed the body is an adult’s but could not confirm whether it was a man or woman.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is available.