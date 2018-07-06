Decomposed body found near I-435 and Front Street in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a death Friday afternoon after finding a body near Interstate 435 and Front Street.
KCPD on scene told FOX4 a guest at a nearby motel called police. Officers arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Police said the body is heavily decomposed. Officials confirmed the body is an adult’s but could not confirm whether it was a man or woman.
The cause of death has not been determined yet.
This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is available.
39.099727 -94.578567