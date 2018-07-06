Explosive device damages several Atchison businesses; police offering $5K reward for info

ATCHISON, Kan. — Something blew up in Atchison, Kansas, early Friday, and now police and federal officials are offering a reward for more information about what happened.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, first-responders were called to the downtown Atchison area for a reported explosion, and officers found significant damage to at least eight businesses along 8th Street. Windows were shattered and debris filled a block of the street.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined police for an criminal investigation.

Friday afternoon, investigators determined the cause of the explosion was likely an improvised explosive device outside the Hair Spital Barber Shop.

Atchison Police and the ATF are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for detonating the device.

Investigators have released surveillance footage and a photo of a minivan seen in the area just moments before the device detonated. See the footage in the video player below.

Police would like to speak with anyone who recognizes that vehicle or has any other information about what happened. Call the ATF at 1-888-283-2662; text 63975 using the code ATFKC to share tips with the agency; or submit tips online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

