KCPD says missing teen with autism has been found

**UPDATE: KCPD says that Jason Devers has been found**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing teenager with autism. Jason Devers, 18, is from the South Park and Sni-A-Bar area in east Kansas City, and was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

He is between 5’3″ and 5’4″ and weighs about 250 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the word “autism” on it, as well as black gym shorts and black Reebok shoes.

His family is concerned for his safety. Please contact KCPD Missing Persons at (816) 234-5136 if you’ve seen him or know where he is.