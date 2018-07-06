× Kansas DMV customers experiencing extra long wait times

If you need to go to the DMV, you’re usually prepared to wait a while, but maybe not as long as many people have experienced recently at some Kansas license offices.

Customers at several locations, including Mission, Olathe and Kansas City, Kan., have been complaining about extra long waits recently.

Lance Morris tried to get his driver’s license renewed Thursday, and was turned away because the Mission office was booked solid. He then tried Olathe, but was told to prepare for a four-hour wait.

Other customers have even made an appointment reservation online, and have still been turned away because of overbooking and crowded offices.

Morris returned to the Mission office Friday, to stand in line for hours.

“Yeah, but you got to have it. My licensed expired yesterday, it was my birthday. So now I’ve got to wait. I would’ve been really upset if i had to wait on my birthday. I’d of been raising my voice and causing a scene,” said Lance Morris, who was waiting at the Mission DMV.

The Kansas Department of Revenue issued the following statement in response to the long wait times:

“The agency is definitely aware of the long wait times and working to address them. It is a very busy season for driver’s license renewals and many first-time drivers taking their test. This week is especially busy because many people are off of work. Also, Real ID has added to the time it takes to process each driver. The agency is looking at multiple options to reduce wait times. Additionally, there are some services that can be completed online, such as change of address or a driver’s license status check.“