× KC Forum: Teen Fringe, CBD and Project Eldercool

2018-27 I host a weekend radio show on Q104 and KC102 on Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am. This weekend we talk about a week long experience for teens that gives them an outlet to express themselves. People are talking about CBD oil and we learn from one woman who knows all about it from a personal aspect. Project Eldercool at the Bishop Sullivan Center is helping people keep their cool this summer.