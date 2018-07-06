Man shot and killed by Overland Park police was wanted for murder in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.-- A man shot by Overland Park police died of his injuries on Friday, and police in Columbia, Mo., say he was wanted for second degree murder. Charles Tyrone Webb, 43, reportedly shot at officers responding to a 911 call at 1 a.m., near West 79th and Grant. They returned fire and struck him, emergency crews took him to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police gave an update at about noon to say that he died.

Columbia police say a warrant was issued on May 7 for Webb's arrest tied to a deadly shooting on May 3 where 43-year-old Robert Eugene Jennings was killed.

The two officers involved in Friday morning's shooting are now on paid administrative leave, they weren't hurt. Neighbors say they were thankful for the responding officers.

"If the officer wasn`t here in time, who knows what would`ve happened. He could`ve shot to anyone`s window, knocked on anyone store and shot them as soon as they open the door so, if it wasn`t for the police, but who knows," LaShon Jones said.

Police say both Friday morning's shooting and the shooting in Columbia are still under investigation.