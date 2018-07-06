Officials search for 2 suspects after nearly a dozen shots fired at Leavenworth County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLOUTH, Kan. -- Officials spent Friday night searching for two suspects who allegedly fired nearly a dozen shots at a Leavenworth County deputy.

For several hours Friday night, deputies, police officers and Kansas troopers fanned out near 4-H Road and 243rd Street in rural Leavenworth County. The law enforcement officers scoured the rural area of McLouth, Kansas, from an airplane, on the grounds with canines and in a variety of vehicles.

Their mission: try to find the man and woman wanted in connection with the shots fired at a female deputy.

”This all started after our deputy saw a driver in a pickup run a stop sign, and when she turned around and tried to pull him over, he almost hit her head on. The guy then fired approximately 11 shots at the deputy. His female passenger kept throwing some items out of the truck and tried to make our deputy crash,” Leavenworth County Major Jim Sherley said.

Fortunately, the deputy wasn’t hurt. She’s been with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

”In these times with everything that’s going on in law enforcement and the problems people are facing, this is a great relief that she’s OK. Also, her vehicle was not hit. Every time you send these people out on duty you send them out in harm’s way. We’re very lucky that she was not injured,” Sherley said.

By late Friday, the law enforcement officers called off their search for the night and moved out of the area where they say the two suspects crashed the pickup, hopped out and then ran into a heavily wooded area.

Authorities believe the male suspect is still carrying a gun. Right now, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office only has vague descriptions of the suspects. They know both are white and may be in their 20’s.