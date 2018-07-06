Overland Park police shoot suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A suspect is in the hospital with critical injuries after being shot by police Friday morning.

At around 1:00am, officers responded to a shots fired call near 79th Street & Grant. They found a suspect when they arrived, and that suspect reportedly fired shots towards the officers. The officers fired back and shot the suspect.

A Johnson County Sheriff's Department team is handling the investigation into what happened; the two officers were not hurt, and are on paid administrative leave.

