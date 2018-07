Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 usually runs a High School Team of the Week feature during the school year, featuring high schoolers who excel at a number of different sports.

For this story, FOX4's Al Wallace features a team more mature: A 40-plus women's tennis team from the Elite Squad Tennis Club in Overland Park that just qualified for a USTA regional. Check out their story in the video player.