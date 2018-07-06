Recipes: Stroud’s pan fried chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

Raw chicken breasts, thighs, legs and/or wings

3 cups flour

3 T pepper

2 T salt

Instructions

1. Rinse chicken with cold water, toss in flour mix.

2. In a cast iron or commercial-grade frying pan, fill pan one-third full with cooking oil

NOTE: A standard frying pan will work if a cast iron or commercial-grade frying pan is not available.

3. Heat stovetop to medium temperature and cook oil to hot

4. Shake off excess flour from chicken and place in oil once hot

5. Cook chicken 6-8 minutes, rotate and cook another 6-8 minutes

NOTE: Cooking time will vary depending on the size of the chicken. Stroud’s chicken breasts are nearly a pound and require 25-30 minutes.

6. When fully cooked remove from pan and enjoy!