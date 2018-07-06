Teenage swimmer drowns at Hillsdale Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. -- Emergency crews went to Hillsdale Lake on Friday afternoon on reports of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't come back up. Just after 5 p.m., rescue crews pulled a 17-year-old boy's body from the water.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office told FOX4 that crews were sent to the swimming and beach area at about 3:30 p.m., calling out boats and a sonar team for the search.

