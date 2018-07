Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- One of the greatest inventions in history was first sold 90 years ago Saturday.

The Chillicothe Baking Company in Chillicothe, Missouri, first sold sliced bread on July 7, 1928, and it was the best thing since, well, sliced bread.

To celebrate, the city held its annual festival, complete with a French toast breakfast, a 5k race, a parade and, of course, a bread contest.

