Colorado parents say day care used magic erasers on 2 boys, causing chemical burns

DENVER — Two sets of Colorado parents say they’re not getting the straight story about what happened to their children.

They say a teacher is responsible for chemical burns to their children after an incident with a magic eraser at a day care in May. Now they’ve filed a lawsuit.

“The two teachers came up to me when I picked him up and said, ‘Your son and another boy got into a marker fight,’ and immediately my son said, ‘Mommy, my throat hurts,'” Caitlin Sims said.

Sims was the first parent to be notified of the injuries.

“The teacher said, ‘Oh I’m so sorry. I must have been scrubbing you too hard when I cleaned you,” she said.

Joel and Stacey Dant didn’t find out about what happened to their son until hours later.

“It just looked red, like just redness was all, and then the next day was whenever it like really started to show,” Joel Dant said.

Both sets of parents returned days later to review surveillance video.

“It was the toughest thing that my wife and I have ever seen,” Josh Sims said.

They say the scabs on both of the faces don’t show the real trauma.

“Pushing her thumb into his neck, ripped him backwards and pulled him over backwards, to the extent that he buckled,” Josh Sims said of the video.

“If I would have done that to another person, I would be in jail for assault,” Joel Dant said.

The Dants and the Sims said they started getting different stories from the school about what happened and what could be done.

“No one apologized,” Stacey Dant said.

“Frankly, we expected the school to advocate a little bit more for us,” Josh Sims said.

Online records showed the school is under probation but don’t show any injuries or complaints for the past three years. Child protective services told the Sims it could be a few more weeks before a report is ready.

So they contacted police on their own.

“Parents need to know the truth,” Caitlin Sims said. “This is what happened to our child, and this is how it was not properly handled.”

The lawsuit filed is against the school, its parent company, and the teacher involved. A statement from the school’s company says it has taken the appropriate steps in a continuing investigation.