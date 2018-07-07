Two killed, others critically injured in 2-alarm fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 700 block of North 70th Terrace.

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler said two people have been killed, and two others are in critical condition. Firefighters said two adults and three children were hospitalized; the ages of those who died have not been released.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away while fire crews work to get the fire under control. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

