Missouri girl gets gift of life in heart transplant from 2-year-old killed in tragic accident

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A little Missouri girl has a new shot at life after she received a heart transplant from a 2-year-old Indiana boy. This week, the kids' families met for the first time.

In 2017, Logan Vanderkleed was killed when his neck got stuck in a car window at his family's farm in Lafayette, Indiana, FOX4's sister station WXIN reports.

After the tragic accident, Lillian Wilson from De Soto, Missouri, received Logan's aortic heart valve. Lillian was born with a heart condition that required surgery when she was just 5 days old and several more open-heart surgeries after that.

But Logan's donation allowed Lillian to celebrate her first birthday in June.

Lillian's mom, Sarah Wilson, reached out to the little boy's parents in a letter.

"Because of your loss, my 7-month-old daughter gets to live," she wrote. "That's really hard to put into words...my daughter's heart is repaired because of a donor. Thank you doesn't say enough."

On Friday, Logan and Lillian's parents met at the Vanderkleed's farm to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donations and transplants.

