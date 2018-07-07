UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing 69-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say the missing woman has been found and is safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original story:

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Geneva Epperson was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday leaving a Blue Springs home on 52nd Street. Police said she was upset with family members and walked away from the home. She hasn’t been seen since then.

Epperson is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue tank top with a heart and the word love on it, blue shorts and black shoes.

Officials say Epperson has schizophrenia and hypertension.

Anyone who sees the 69-year-old is asked to call 911 or Independence Police at 816-918-1635.