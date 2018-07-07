UMKC student shot, killed inside restaurant on Prospect; police searching for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A UMKC student is dead after a shooting inside J’s Fish and Chicken Market near 54th Street and Prospect.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Sharath Kopuu shot inside the restaurant. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Kopuu was a UMKC student who was working at the restaurant.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

On Saturday, KCPD released this surveillance video of the suspected shooter — seen in the striped shirt in the video player below.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to charges in this murder. Tips can remain anonymous.