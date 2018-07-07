West Bottoms celebrates 10 years of “First Friday Weekend”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The West Bottoms neighborhood is celebrating ten years of First Friday Weekend celebrations this month.

The district had been the home of warehouses and stockyards for decades, but had fallen into disrepair into the 1980's. In 1988, the haunted houses in the district encouraged antique and boutique store owners to move into the area and open on the first Friday weekend of every month.

FOX4's Rebecca Gannon toured several of the stores and talked with community leaders about what's in the district and what's in store for the future.