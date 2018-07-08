Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate Truffle Recipe - Le Fou Frog

50 g of butter (faculatif)

250 g de crème fraiche

epaisse (pasteurisee pour une meilleure conservation)

400 g de chocolat en tablettes de la meilleure qualite

200 g de poudre de cacao extra

1.75 ounces butter

8.82 ounce of creme fraiche

14.11 ounces chocolate chips

Melt all above ingredients slowly together, you can add flavored liquor if you like. Put in a container and cool till hard in the refrigerator. Use a melon baller to form round balls and finish with your hand roll in

7.05 ounce coco powder