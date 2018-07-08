Chocolate Truffle Recipe - Le Fou Frog
50 g of butter (faculatif)
250 g de crème fraiche
epaisse (pasteurisee pour une meilleure conservation)
400 g de chocolat en tablettes de la meilleure qualite
200 g de poudre de cacao extra
1.75 ounces butter
8.82 ounce of creme fraiche
14.11 ounces chocolate chips
Melt all above ingredients slowly together, you can add flavored liquor if you like. Put in a container and cool till hard in the refrigerator. Use a melon baller to form round balls and finish with your hand roll in
7.05 ounce coco powder