Deadly shooting investigation underway on Kansas City’s east side

Posted 8:19 am, July 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19AM, July 8, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a death at I-70 at US 40 Highway.

At 6:30am Sunday, police were called out to a shooting; officers on scene found a man shot and killed inside of a sedan.  KCPD dispatchers say it does not appear to be related to a car accident.

I-70 westbound was closed at 31st Street & US 40 Highway Sunday morning.  The man has not been identified, and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.  FOX4 will have updates at FOX4kc.com and on the FOX4 mobile app through the day.