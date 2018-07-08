Deadly shooting investigation underway on Kansas City’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a death at I-70 at US 40 Highway.

At 6:30am Sunday, police were called out to a shooting; officers on scene found a man shot and killed inside of a sedan. KCPD dispatchers say it does not appear to be related to a car accident.

I-70 westbound was closed at 31st Street & US 40 Highway Sunday morning. The man has not been identified, and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have updates at FOX4kc.com and on the FOX4 mobile app through the day.