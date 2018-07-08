Detectives still need help from witnesses to bring 2014 killer to justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police need witnesses to come forward to help solve a 2014 homicide case.

Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department said they are close to solving the murder of 20-year-old Kyle Longdon Jr., who was shot in the stomach near 12th Terrace and Woodland Avenue on Nov. 17, 2014.

Longdon and a passenger were both shot inside of a car around 10 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the area on a shots fired call, only to learn that Kyle and his friend had driven to Truman Medical Center.

Longdon succumbed to his injuries. His friend that was shot in the leg survived.

Detectives said the crime lab is processing evidence in the case, but they still need help from witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.