Joe’s Forecast: Typical heat…unusual humidity…or lack thereof

Reasonably hot weather continues today and into Monday although the temperatures will be getting hotter and hotter into the week. Eventually we'll be getting closer and closer to 100 degrees in the KC region later in the week with the heat wave lingering into next weekend it appears.

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith

