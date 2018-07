KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in police custody after two people were shot in Westport in the early hours Sunday.

Around 2:45 a.m., an off-duty KCPD officer saw a man fire a handgun at a group of people near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two people were shot, and were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The officer chased the suspect on foot, taking him into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.