One man shot and killed at 73rd and Troup in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person died in a shooting at 73rd and Troup in KCK, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a white male in his 40s was found at the scene with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

FOX4 will update this story as information becomes available.