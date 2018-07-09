× Armed customer stops Kansas City man during attempted robbery in mid-Missouri

BOONVILLE, Mo. — The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a convenience store customer with thwarting a robbery allegedly attempted by a Kansas City man last week. Investigators say the customer noticed 26-year-old Elijah Carter acting suspiciously, and held him at gunpoint when Carter allegedly approached the register demanding money.

This happened on the night of Friday, July 6 at an Eagle Stop in Boonville, the store is just south of I-70 at the 106 mile marker. A woman who claims the employee behind the counter was her daughter praised the customer for his action.

A woman replied to her saying that the customer was her grandfather and lives close to the store, and went to get his gun when he thought something wasn’t right with Carter.

Prosecutors charged Carter with first degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, exhibiting a weapon and receiving stolen property. He’s in Cooper County detention on a $150,000 bond.