Cass County boy dies days after nearly drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Doctors pronounced a 3-year-old boy dead on Monday after he was taken to a hospital on Saturday when he nearly drowned.

A Missouri Highway Patrol report says that Jared Jones of East Lynne, Mo., in Cass County wandered from a home near Pearson Branch and was found in the water on Saturday. This happened at about 4:45 p.m., and the boy was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

Doctors declared Jones dead at 2:26 p.m. on Monday.

The highway patrol report says that Jones wasn’t wearing a safety device, but doesn’t have any more details about the incident.