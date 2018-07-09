KCPD Youth Academy gives local students hands-on experience into forensic science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police officers want to connect with all members of the community, no matter how young. One way they're trying to reach that goal is through a new Youth Academy. It started this summer and allows kids ages 12 to 15 to spend a week with officers, learning about their jobs.

Today was the first day of the Youth Academy's second week long session. Kids spent their day at the crime lab, learning everything from how to take finger prints, to how police look for blood at crime scenes. It was an educational day, but kids also built relationships with police.

"I wanted to do this because I thought it was going to be cool, Alayna Kostrunek, a 7th grader said. "And it is. It's really awesome."

KCPD sent word to different schools about the Youth Academy so parents could sign their students up for the free program.

More than 100 kids from all different neighborhoods and racial backgrounds will complete three different academies this summer.

"I'm liking it, it's fun," Evan Joseph, an 8th grader said.

On day one, they got a tour of the crime lab and did things like finger printing. Later in the week, the kids will your KCPD Headquarters and learn about conflict resolution.

Check out the Kansas City Police Department’s Youth Acadmey! Kids learn about the job. This was the Chromatography session. pic.twitter.com/jArp53CUJh — Alana LaFlore (@AlanaLaFlore) July 9, 2018