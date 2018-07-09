FOX4 Forecast: Orange Ozone Alert!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a warm start this Monday with heat & humidity building into the afternoon. Look for highs to climb into the low and middle 90s! Stay cool, stay hydrated. We also have an Orange Ozone Alert for the afternoon. With light winds, ozone development will climb to unhealthy levels. Do not overexert yourself outdoors today. The heat & humidity linger around... any relief in sight? We'll take a look in the update here.

