Local veteran thought he was picking up boxes, but friend surprised him with $400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local veteran and his three therapy dogs will be separated while a military reality show makes over his house, and a local woman who heard of his story nominated him for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award to help pay for the dogs' boarding.

Judy Osborne nominated Sgt. Darren Casey Harrison for the award because she says he's a hero.

Sgt. Harrison served two terms in Iraq. Then in 2009 he came home injured.

"I would just like to pay it forward for the sacrifices that he has made," Osborne told FOX4.

Sgt. Harrison smiled when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see his reaction.

