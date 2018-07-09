Neighbors and family hold tearful vigil at KCK townhomes where fire claimed little girl’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A vigil was held Monday night for a four-year-old girl who was killed in a fire over the weekend in KCK.

On Saturday, the little girl, named Jatziry, found herself trapped inside one of eight units at College Park Townhomes on North 70 Terrace that caught fire; it was too late by the time firefighters got to her.

On Monday, on the doorsteps of her family’s destroyed home, friends and neighbors surrounded Jatziry’s mom as they remembered a little girl who loved life.

Many people remembered the little girl as bundle of laughter and joy. One neighbor, who helped save one of Jatziry’s sisters from the fire, said the little girl was like a granddaughter to her.

“She would come to my house every day, every day, every day and it’s going to be sad not to see her come by,” said neighbor Quendes Bell. “She’d come up every morning and call me 'Aunt Quen, Aunt Quen, Aunt Quen,' and it’s going to be hard not to hear that.”

“She always knew how to make you laugh. She was full of life, so excited to go to kindergarten,” said Megan Cooper, who was Jatziry’s Pre-K teacher. “It didn’t matter how the day was going, she always had a smile.”

Three other people, including a child, were also injured in the fire; two firefighters had to be treated for smoke inhalation. In all, more than a dozen people lost their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.