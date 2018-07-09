Police: 14-year-old Blue Springs boy has been missing for more than a week

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Jaden S. Hamilton was last seen Saturday, June 30 near Old Mill Park, located at 112 NW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, Mo.

His dad told police he dropped him off near a friend’s house on the 28th, but he never went to the friend’s house.

Police believe Jaden is still in the Blue Springs or Independence area.

If you know where he is call police at (816) 655-0800.

Police say Jaden did attempt to runaway once last year.