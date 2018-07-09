Police respond to reports of shooting near 16th & Lister, find man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher confirmed to FOX4 Monday that police are investigating a homicide near 16th and Lister.

The dispatcher said they initially dispatched officers after someone reported a shooting in that area around 4 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in the backyard.

Police have not released any suspect information or victim information.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (816) 474-TIPS.

Other images from the scene: