Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A two car crash over the weekend caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters.

It happened near 34th and Broadway overnight Saturday, and badly damaged the huge cement sign in front of the building.

A spokesperson for the headquarters told FOX4 the damage will cost $5,000 to $10,000 to fix. The spokesperson added they're disappointed because they won't be able to get it fixed by their national convention Friday, July 20.