Woman killed in accident at tree trimming job in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — A woman has died after an accident at the site of tree trimming work in Belton on Monday.

Police said the female victim died while workers were operating tree trimming machinery. They did not specifically say if the woman was a worker with the tree trimming company or a bystander.

Police said the victim, believed to be in her 30s, was somehow run over by a chipper attached to a service vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened at the Southfork mobile home park around 2:45 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

FOX4 is heading to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.