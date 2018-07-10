4 homicides in 3 days: KCPD says they need tips from the public to solve these cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four homicides in three days has police departments across the metro working to bring suspects to justice and closure to families.

The first 72 hours are critical for detectives working homicide cases but Kansas City police say one of their most invaluable tools isn't being utilized enough--the TIPS Hotline. Officers say tips can be anonymous and the reward for information that leads to an arrest has increased to upwards of $10,000.

Despite the little information making it's way through the hotline - KCPD believes the community will find a way to step up.

"It’s different for every case," KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said. "For instance the homicide over the weekend off of Prospect, as of yesterday morning we only had three valuable tips and that was case where the surveillance video was very vivid and gave a very clear image of the wanted suspect. Yes, it’s disappointing but I’m confident that our community is going to step forward and provide information to bring those suspects to justice."