Cooking with Karli: Mango-shrimp spring rolls and chocolate brownie love bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mango-Shrimp Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

1 head leaf or romaine lettuce, cut into strips

1/2 bunch mint

1/2 bunch cilantro

1 mango peeled and sliced

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

2 cups Bean Thread noodles, cooked and cooled

1 pound cooked shrimp, cut in half lengthwise

Fresh chives, or green onions, cut 4 inches

8-inch Banh Trang rice paper sheets

Directions:

Prepare all of your spring roll stuffings. Julienne the lettuce. Pull leaves from mint and cilantro. Julienne the carrots. Cook the rice stick noodle according to the directions on the package. Cut the shrimp in half lengthwise. And finally, place all of the fillings on a tray, so it’s easy to grab them while you make your spring rolls Dip rice paper sheets one at a time in a pan of hot water (a pie tin works well). This will take 6 seconds. Place refreshed rice paper on a work surface covered with a damp towel in front of you. Place a small portion of lettuce on the bottom third of the sheet, along with a few herb leaves, a slice of mango, a couple of pieces of julienned carrot, and 2 tablespoons of the cooked rice noodle. Roll, burrito style, top to bottom, folding in the sides of the rice paper as you roll. Add the halved shrimp cut side down, after you’ve made the first rolling motion so when they are served you can see them through the translucent skins. Add a few chives at this point. Keep rolling the wrapper in a cylinder until it is sealed.

Serve with the dipping sauce.

Chocolate Brownie “Love Bites”

Ingredients:

Butter and flour for the timbale molds

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (the darker the better)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

¾ cup Truvia/sugar baking blend

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

24 tablespoons (3 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and slightly warm

6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, such as 55% Giardelli

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and flour 24 1½-2 ounce silicone or muffin molds, Set aside. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, and salt into a bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs and sugar on medium speed for about 3 minutes, or until very pale in color. Mix in the vanilla. On low-speed, add about one-third of the dry ingredients, then one-third of the butter, and continue alternating with the remaining flour and butter. Add the chocolate and mix to combine. (The batter can be refrigerated for up to a day.) Put the silicone molds on a baking sheet. Fill each mold about two-thirds full. Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. When the tops look shiny and set (like a brownie), test one cake with a toothpick: It should come out clean but not dry (there may be some melted chocolate from the chopped chocolate). Transfer the Brownie Bites to a cooling rack. Let cool for 15 minutes, then Cool upside down in the molds; then lift off the molds. To serve, flip the Brownie Bites and dust them with confectioners' sugar if desired. Serve with ice cream if desired. (The Brownie Bites are best eaten the day they are baked, and they will probably disappear before the end of the Day.)

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.