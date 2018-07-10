Former Aramark worker charged with groping co-workers during shift at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man spent Saturday night working at Kauffman Stadium. On Tuesday, he was charged with sexually abusing his co-workers during that shift.

He was employed by the stadium's food provider, Aramark. He didn’t work for the Royals.

According to court documents, the Aramark employee groped several female coworkers Saturday, which included a 16-year-old.

On July 7, police were called to Kauffman Stadium.

According to court documents, several women who work for Aramark told officers that 26-year-old DeMarcus Jones touched them inappropriately.

Those same documents say the women repeatedly asked Jones to stop touching them, but he continued.

When questioned by police, Jones told police a different story -- that he simply brushed up against the women and that contact wasn't intentional.

Prosecutors disagreed and decided there was enough evidence to charge Jones with 2nd degree sexual abuse and other related crimes.

Aramark said Jones is no longer an employee.

The company also said it is fully cooperating with police and prosecutors in their investigation.