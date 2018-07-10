Michelle’s Mystery Menus: The secret items you didn’t know existed on menus in KC

Have you heard about McDonald’s “Poor Man’s Big Mac” or about Starbuck’s “Butterbeer Frappaccino”? Chances are you might not have… Because these are secret menu items! That got me thinking… what kind of local business’s have secret menu items right here in Kansas City? We set out to find some that you will have to ask for and try!

Westport Coffee House

Westport Coffee House has a secret strawberry cake that will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth! They also have an extensive secrete drink menu that you can ask to take a look at as well.

El Fogon

El Fogon nestled in Westport features two items that are not on the menu. Check out the Cuban or Hawaiian torta... Delicious!