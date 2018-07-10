Michelle’s scoop on the best spots in KC for ice cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the summertime sizzle in full swing, we are all looking for ways to stay cool. And what better way to cool down, that with ice cream! Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith set out to find the best ice cream shops in KC. Here is what she found.

Glace Artisan Ice Cream

Glace Artisan Ice Cream is located just south of The Plaza on Main Street. They feature small-batch ice creams in classic & adventurous flavors.

Betty Rae's Ice Cream

Betty Rae's Ice Cream is located in Waldo. They dish up homemade scoops with unique flavor combos.